Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Reveals He Has Stage 4 Stomach Cancer, Says He Was Given 18 Months To Live

TSR PrayersUp: Kelis’ husband photographer Mike Mora says he’s being inundated with love and support after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Mike Mora explained his stage 4 stomach cancer was diagnosed “just in time” in a series of Instagram posts made this week. He said his symptoms began one year ago with “the worst pain” in his stomach, according to People.

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in,” he wrote under one of his posts, adding that he “finally decided to do something about it,” which sounds like it proved to be a life-saving measure.

Mora said doctors soon diagnosed him with the most advanced form of stomach cancer. He said he had been given 18 months to live then, adding that it has been exactly 12 months since.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he said. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Kelis, now 42, had given birth to their daughter 17 days prior to his diagnosis.

“I never thought this could happen to me,” he wrote in a separate post. “At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

On Wednesday, he thanked everyone for their kind words, determined to let people know his story will continue.

“Dear friends, it has been incredibly overwhelming. Receiving all the love and words of encouragement. I am so grateful. It’s been emotional. But overall I think it’s making me stronger…The story will continue.”

Our prayers go out to Mike Mora, Kelis, and their family during this time for a full recovery.

