Kekoa From “Malignant” Is So Hot It’s Scary

The only thing as wild as this movie is my thirst for George Young.
And while you still may not have fully wrapped your head around how a parasitic twin can become a full-blown MCU-level villain, you definitely wrapped your eyes around Detective Kekoa Shaw.
Hell, I couldn’t even concentrate on all that Matrix-level killing sometimes because the man is just so beautiful.
He is played by British actor George Young, and needless to say, George knows exactly what he’s doing to us.
In the film, both Sydney and Winnie’s thirst for Kekoa was off the charts, and honestly, who can blame ’em?
We never truly find out if he ended up with either of them, but I think we can all agree that he’ll be walking ME down the aisle in the inevitable sequel. Sorry to everyone else.
If you’ve been crushing on George since his stint on CW’s Containment — well, GOOD FOR YOU. But this is my first time on the George Young train, so let me hop on in peace!
The dude is a talented snack and a half and if I’m going down this rabbit hole I figured I would take the rest of you along with me. Let’s go.
…but he had me wishing I was the dumpster he was plopping down onto.
He also just happens to have the most adorable “holy shit” face around. This also happened to be my reaction through the movie’s entire third act.
Though we didn’t hear his accent in the film, you can get a taste of it here when he saw the Malignant poster for the first time.
And according to his Twitter, he’s also an ex-lawyer, so behind those good looks and British accent is an even hotter brain that could take any of us to court.
As if being an ex-lawyer and actor wasn’t enough — he’s also a dedicated father to two tiny humans, one of which was just born in February this year:
He also knows the importance of wearing a mask, which these days is a mandatory quality I look for in any man.
And for those wondering if Mr. Young is single, he unfortunately is not. He’s married to TV host and actor Janet Hsieh. Cheers to the hot couple though!
On top of all that, he pulls focus from otherwise stunning landscapes…
…and can hold his own next to resident hottie Taika Waititi:
In conclusion, George Young can do it all. Stay tuned for our future wedding in the new MCU (Malignant Cinematic Universe).
