Keke Palmer’s Met Gala 2021 Dress: Photos – Hollywood Life

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes.



Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress wore her hair down for the occasion.

Keke and comedian Ilana Glazer will serve as co-hosts of the only livestream of the event for Vogue this evening, providing “unprecedented access” to fashion’s biggest (and most exclusive) night out as they interview A-list attendees and designers. The livestream is available to watch on Vogue’s platforms, including Twitter and vogue.com.

This year’s American fashion exhibition will be a two-parter. Part one, entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will be on view on September 18 and “establish a modern vocabulary of fashion in the United States,” per the press release, and showcase works by a diverse group of designers. It will explore “belonging, comfort, delight, exuberance, fear, sentimentality, and well-being.”

Part two, entitled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will be on view in May 5, 2022 and feature “women’s and men’s historical and contemporary dress dating from the 18th century to the present,” including sportswear, “in vignettes installed in select period rooms.” It will “explore the role of dress in shaping American identity and address the complex and layered histories of the rooms.”

Actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka serve as co-chairs this year, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour serve as honorary chairs. “Over the past year, largely because of the pandemic, the connections to what we wear have become more emotional,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said of this year’s gala in a press release. “This has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality and a heightened appreciation of the values rather than the vagaries of fashion.”