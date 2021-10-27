Keke Palmer Trends After Singing The National Anthem During Game One Of The World Series

Keke Palmer has been in the industry since she was a young child. She’s started in movies “Akeelah and the Bee,” had her own show on Nickelodeon, “True Jackson VP,” and has starred in several other roles. She is the definition of a triple threat as she can sing, dance, and act, and she’s funny too. Today Keke took fans by surprise when she showcased her vocal ability during the first game of the World Series. Ms. Palmer was trending and received her flowers as she sang the national anthem.

The self-proclaimed “Millennial Diva” had full command of everybody in attendance during game one inside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, before the game got intense where the Houston Astros lost against the Atlanta Braves 6-2.

Wearing a sparkly gold ensemble Keke didn’t miss one run or any notes during her performance. She understood the assignment, and so did the folks on the Internet who showered her with love. One tweeted, “Keke Palmer sang the national anthem and sang it well #WorldSeries.” Her boyfriend Darius Daulton also let the world know how proud he was of his girlfriend. Daris tweeted that she did amazing and that he loved her. Keke gushed online and quickly responded, thanking her man.

If you thought Keke wasn’t out here getting to the bag, guess again. Ms. Palmer is out here booked. Earlier today, she shared a clip on the ‘gram from an episode of “Celebrity Game Face,” which also had an appearance from Monica and Supa Cent. Everyone in her comment section left laughing emojis telling her how funny she was.

Roommates, will you be tuning into Game two of the World Series?

