Keke Palmer Shoots Her Shot With Whoopi Goldberg For A ‘Sister Act 3’ Role

Keke Palmer is definitely familiar with that old saying, “closed mouths don’t get fed.” She recently seized the opportunity to ask for an acting role alongside Hollywood icon Whoopi Goldberg. She dropped by ‘The View’ on Wednesday to discuss her new book series ‘Southern Belle Insults.’ After a few related questions, Keke turned her attention to Whoopi.

“Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa a little bit ago,” Keke said. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing ‘Sister Act 3’ and I just want you to know that I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

Keke Aims At ‘Insecure’

Playfully dubbed Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer, the longtime actress has been manifesting those acting gigs. Last year September, Keke took aim at Issa Rae’s hit show ‘Insecure.’ At the time, she petitioned for her opportunity via Twitter. What started as funny tweets blossomed into a real-life debut on the HBO series.

“@IssaRae there’s been a mix up. I tweeted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it,” she tweeted. “We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick.”

Just like that, fans saw Keke join the ‘Insecure’ cast. She appeared on episode three of the final season titled ‘Pressure, Okay!?.’ Instead of giving Condola the heat, Issa casted Keke as her sister Kira. She plays the overprotective family member who isn’t feeling Condola’s parenting half, Lawrence.

Whoopi Got Keke’s Back

Well, it looks like Keke’s most recent shot went swish! Immediately after her request, Whoopi hit her with some good news.

“I already brought it up,” Whoopi replied with a smile.

Keke beamed back at Whoopi and mouthed her name as the audience applauded. Then, Whoopi sprinkled the icing on top saying “Yeah, no please c’mon Kek.”

In true Keke form, she ended the commentary by saying “alright y’all hashtag booked.”

