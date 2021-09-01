Keke Palmer Cozies Up To New BF Darius Jackson At Her Birthday Party – Hollywood Life

Keke Palmer posed for a few photos with her boyfriend Darius Jackson at her 28th birthday party, and the actress couldn’t look more in love.

Keke Palmer is one special birthday girl! The actress/singer rang in her 28th birthday with a block party-themed celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles, and among those in attendance was her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. During the festivities, the lovebirds packed on the PDA and looked so in love while posing for some adorable snapshots together that Darius shared to Twitter on Aug. 31. “yeaaa lemme tell y’all how my summer ended up,” he captioned the cute couple shots. SEE THE PICS HERE.

For her big day, Keke was dressed in a neon orange tank top and denim jeans. Meanwhile, her new beau opted to wear a black T-shirt, gray shorts and hat. The pair posed for a few pics in front of a colorful assortment of “28” balloons, and they were also captured having a candid moment while standing on steps at the party. In that shot, Keke had a big smile on her face as she wrapped her arms around Darius, who lovingly stared at the Hustlers actress.

On Keke’s actual birthday on Aug. 26, Darius — who is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas J. Jackson — shared a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend that included more photos of the couple together. “to the birthday girl.. never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” Darius wrote. “you’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.. im glad we been able to help eachother throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you,” he added.

While KeKe and Darius are a relatively new couple, they seem to be quite infatuated with one another. The origins of their romance are unclear, though reports state that they met at Sean Combs and Issa Rae‘s star-studded Memorial Day Party back in May. This is KeKe’s first public relationship since she dated musician Styn from 2019 until earlier this year.