Keke Palmer Best And Funniest Moments Ever

Sorry to this man — if you don’t know who Lauren Keyana Palmer is.
I’m talking memes, trending TikTok sounds, popular idioms — Keke has consistently managed to shine bright (free of controversy, I might add) in not only Hollywood, but pop culture.
And she has been slept on faaaaar too long. So here are 16 of her greatest moments that just remind me what a true gift she is to this world.
Obviously, the “Sorry to this man” meme.
When she entered the music industry for a minute, dropped this bomb song, (and later an album), and then left.
Actually just her entire appearance in the Jump In movie.
When she passionately monologued what we were all thinking about Rose and Jack in Titanic.
When Wendy Williams tried to victim blame Keke Palmer for her 2017 “sexual intimidation” case against Trey Songz, and Keke had this response:
And then in the same interview, when Wendy Williams rudely interrupted Keke’s recount of her sexual abuse and still had the wherewithall to beautifully articulate her sexuality.
When she hosted the 2020 MTV VMAs and did this little bit with herself.
When she starred on Scream Queens and stole the show.
When she made sure everyone knew Lili is more than just “the actress from Riverdale” during a Hustlers interview.
Her breakout, tearjerking performance in Akeelah and the Bee.
That time she called out the national guard at a Black Lives Matter protest saying, “March with us, march beside us. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us.”
When she appeared on MTV’s Cribs in 2009 and dropped this truth about why her fridge is so empty.
And finally, when she practically spoon fed us the “But the gag is” meme.
