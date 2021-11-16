Keke Palmer Best And Funniest Moments Ever

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Sorry to this man — if you don’t know who Lauren Keyana Palmer is.

Table of Contents

If you think about some of the most viral memes and expressions of the past few years, Keke Palmer’s name is probably attached.

I’m talking memes, trending TikTok sounds, popular idioms — Keke has consistently managed to shine bright (free of controversy, I might add) in not only Hollywood, but pop culture.

And she has been slept on faaaaar too long. So here are 16 of her greatest moments that just remind me what a true gift she is to this world.

2.
And then the follow up of her explaining that sound, that’s almost better: “Why am I at my job doing that?”

3.

Obviously, the “Sorry to this man” meme.


Vanity Fair / Via giphy.com

The greatest meme in this century. 

4.

When she entered the music industry for a minute, dropped this bomb song, (and later an album), and then left.

View this video on YouTube


Disney / Via youtube.com

“It’s My Turn Now” is a bop.

5.

Actually just her entire appearance in the Jump In movie.


Disney / Via youtube.com

Serving looks and jumping rope.

6.
Her “2000s mom” TikTok series.

7.

When she passionately monologued what we were all thinking about Rose and Jack in Titanic.

8.

When Wendy Williams tried to victim blame Keke Palmer for her 2017 “sexual intimidation” case against Trey Songz, and Keke had this response:

9.

And then in the same interview, when Wendy Williams rudely interrupted Keke’s recount of her sexual abuse and still had the wherewithall to beautifully articulate her sexuality.

10.

When she hosted the 2020 MTV VMAs and did this little bit with herself.

11.

When she starred on Scream Queens and stole the show.

12.

When she made sure everyone knew Lili is more than just “the actress from Riverdale” during a Hustlers interview.

13.

Her breakout, tearjerking performance in Akeelah and the Bee.


Movieclips / 2029 Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Show me any clip — I’ll sob.

14.

That time she called out the national guard at a Black Lives Matter protest saying, “March with us, march beside us. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us.”


@GadiNBC / Via Twitter: @GadiNBC

15.

When she appeared on MTV’s Cribs in 2009 and dropped this truth about why her fridge is so empty.

16.

And finally, when she practically spoon fed us the “But the gag is” meme.

What’s your favorite Keke Palmer moment? Let me know in the comments below!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR