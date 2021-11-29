Keira Knightley, Husband, 2 Young Kids Contract COVID



Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images



“As the COVID cases increase in the U.K. and additional lockdown and restriction rules are potentially being imposed, with so many unknowns, there wasn’t a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of child care required for the 4.5-month production,” a rep for Keira said in a statement to People magazine in October of 2020.