Kehlani Shuts Down The Rumor That There Is Beef Between Her & The City Girls

Shut it down! Last night was the 2021 Met Gala, and that’s all people on the internet continue to talk about. As celebrities and their entourages continue to post more footage from the after parties, people seem to not be over the fashions that took over social media. Unfortunately, the lewks served weren’t all that people focused on.

A video with Kehlani and the City Girls from last night surfaced today and had some people questioning what really happened. We know some things can get blown out of proportion online, and this video is an example of what happens when people make assumptions. Folks started assuming that the artists were beefing because of the actions in the less than ten-second video. In the clip, Kehlani and the City Girls were captured on a red carpet as they walked past each other. JT waved and continued to exit the carpet with Yung Miami behind her as Kehlani entered the carpet.

The folks on Twitter started going off about the “beef.” One person tweeted, “I like the City Girls, but lemme find out they beefing w/ Kehlani & they cut- immediately.” Another one tweeted, “Kehlani don’t like the City Girls.”Kehlani must have caught wind of what was happening online, and last night she commented on a fan page, ‘The Price Is Up’ to clear the air. The Oakland native wrote, “Ahaha, we said hi to each other and said each other looked good. This was just a stupid angle. Lmao, we love each other.”

JT seemingly responded last night when the video was initially posted. On her Twitter, she wrote, “People are so weird.” However, Miami didn’t speak on the topic. As people continued to talk about the fake beef, Kehlani’s name trended online, as people focused on her music. Today she announced her upcoming album, ‘Blue Water Road,’ is coming this winter.

