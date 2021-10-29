Keanu Reeves Helps Move Equipment While On ‘John Wick 4’ Set — Photo – Hollywood Life

All hands on deck! Keanu Reeves proved he is quite the team player while on the set of ‘John Wick 4’.

What a guy! Keanu Reeves, 57, proved he is a team player when he helped move equipment while on the set of ‘John Wick 4’. In the pics, which you can see below, the actor proved he’s just as down to earth as we thought!

Cool calm and collected, the actor is seen carrying a large orange life preserver and a black case while casually walking through the set. Wearing his signature black tux, he opted for a white shirt to complete his ensemble and had his dark hair parted in the middle.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the continuation of the fiction series as it’s been two years and fans can’t wait to see what the fiction hitman will do next. According to an interview with director Chad Stahelski for IndieWire, he shares the fourth film will go “deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular.” While this may end on a cliffhanger, fans are still anxiously awaiting his fate.

“John may survive all this s**t, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” he said. “How do you f**king want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the f**king sunset? He’s killed 300 f**king people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this f**king guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f**ked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

With production underway, fans will have their answers in no time as the film makes its debut in 2022. The film is sure to be a box office success as John Wick: Chapter 3 earned an estimated $327 million at the box offices worldwide, via IMDb. That’s more than the first two films combined! The first only earned about $86 million, and the second earned over $171 million.

While we can’t wait to see what the actor has in store for the latest, we will gladly keep looking at the kind gestures the ‘John-Wick’ front-runner displays in the meantime.