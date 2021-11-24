Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Keanu Reeves Brought Sandra Bullock Truffles And Champagne - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Keanu Reeves Brought Sandra Bullock Truffles And Champagne
Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Brought Sandra Bullock Truffles And Champagne

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“The longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being.”

Table of Contents

The actors originally met on the set of 1994’s Speed and have remained close friends ever since.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While looking back on their friendship, Sandra recounted a moment between them that would make pretty much anyone swoon.


Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

Sandra explained that a year after Speed was released, she was hanging out with Keanu when she mentioned she had never had Champagne and truffles.

And while the conversation drifted to other topics, Keanu didn’t forget Sandra’s offhand comment.

Just a few days later, Keanu pulled up to her home on his motorcycle — flowers, Champagne, and truffles in hand.

“I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” Sandra recalled Keanu saying.

The duo shared a glass of Champagne and Sandra even painted Keanu’s nails before he had to depart for a date.

Sandra says that isn’t the only time Keanu made such a gesture either. She explained that it was often the way he showed that he was thoroughly listening to others.


Dan Macmedan / WireImage

“When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, ‘I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him?’ And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response,” Sandra shared.

And while Keanu’s kindness may seem like the ultimate romantic gesture, Sandra says they were never a couple because it could have ruined their friendship.


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic

“I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together,” Sandra said.

She continued, “And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

I’m pretty sure we’re all a little bit in awe of Keanu!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kayla Sessler Gets An Abortion — Recap –...

Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Kiss In Cabo:...

Gunna Says He And Chloe Bailey Are Friends...

Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth — Finale Recap –...

Clayton Eliminated On ‘The Bachelorette’ By Michelle Young...

Rank These '00s Fashion Trends From "Cringe" To...

An 8-Year-Old Boy Passed Away From Injuries Sustained...

Who Is LVRD Pharaoh? 5 Things About Summer...

‘NFT’, ‘double-vaxxed’ and ‘cheugy’ among Collins Dictonary’s top...

Camila Cabello Looks Sad In First Photo Since...

Leave a Comment