Keanu Reeves Brought Sandra Bullock Truffles And Champagne

While looking back on their friendship, Sandra recounted a moment between them that would make pretty much anyone swoon.
Sandra explained that a year after Speed was released, she was hanging out with Keanu when she mentioned she had never had Champagne and truffles.
And while the conversation drifted to other topics, Keanu didn’t forget Sandra’s offhand comment.
Just a few days later, Keanu pulled up to her home on his motorcycle — flowers, Champagne, and truffles in hand.
“I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” Sandra recalled Keanu saying.
The duo shared a glass of Champagne and Sandra even painted Keanu’s nails before he had to depart for a date.
Sandra says that isn’t the only time Keanu made such a gesture either. She explained that it was often the way he showed that he was thoroughly listening to others.
And while Keanu’s kindness may seem like the ultimate romantic gesture, Sandra says they were never a couple because it could have ruined their friendship.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together,” Sandra said.
She continued, “And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”
I’m pretty sure we’re all a little bit in awe of Keanu!