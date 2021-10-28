Keanu Reeves Bought His Stuntmen From John Wick Rolex Watches

Everyone should be like Keanu Reeves, because he does nice things for people. His most recent nice thing was buying his stunt crew from John Wick: Chapter 4 Rolex watches.
One of his stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, shared the wrap gift on his Instagram story. Each watch was monogrammed with the recipients name, a thank you from Keanu and they also said “The John Wick Five” which is cute.
Btw, this Rolex costs around $10,000. Which means he dropped a quick $50,000 for a wrap gift for five people. And that’s not even including tax!!!!!!!
SEEMS LIKE EVERYONE WAS VERY HAPPY ABOUT THE GIFT!
This wasn’t even his first time giving really good gifts. Back when he worked on The Matrix Reloaded, he gifted all of the doubles of Agent Smith who worked on that iconic Neo vs Smith clones fight scene a custom Harley Davidson motorcyle.
And, ANDDDDD for the 800-person crew of The Matrix 2 and 3, he bought everyone a bottle of champagne as a wrap gift. 800 bottles of champagne!! And we know he’s not buying André, so that was probably another $50,000+!!
Bless you, Keanu. Also can I work on your next movie?
