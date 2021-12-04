Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On “Matrix” Friendship

“We’ve been through this experience together as partners.”
And one of the things fans are the most excited about is finally seeing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back in action as Neo and Trinity, respectively, after 18-plus years away.
Well this week, the two action-movie icons sat down with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about their unique 20-plus-year-long friendship — then proceed to positively shower each other with compliments! It was delightful:
“We’ve been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship,” Carrie-Anne said. “Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again.”
“He has a masterful understanding of action,” she continued. “I’ve watched him grow in the last 20 years. I’m in awe of it.”
“But you’ve got a flavor,” Keanu added. “It’s Trinity! It’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavor!”
“All the fierceness and mind, [the] focus, [the] commitment is there in the gestures,” he continued. “Untamed and wild and controlled.”
Keanu also discussed the content of the film — and what made him say “yes” to coming back for a fourth installment — revealing that The Matrix Resurrections will further dive into Trinity and Neo’s love story:
“We had filmmakers who you wanted to say yes to,” he said. “[We had] material that you wanted to commit to, to give everything that you could to.”
“Not that it needed it, but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo,” he added. “It was one of those phone calls where even though you’re at home, you stand up.”
So, there ya have it! We cannot wait to see this powerful pair back in action when The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22!