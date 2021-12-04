Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On "Matrix" Friendship - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On “Matrix” Friendship
Entertainment

Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On “Matrix” Friendship

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“We’ve been through this experience together as partners.”

Table of Contents

Y’all, we are t-minus 18 days and counting until the release of the highly anticipated reboot/sequel/movie/masterpiece that is The Matrix Resurrections.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And one of the things fans are the most excited about is finally seeing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back in action as Neo and Trinity, respectively, after 18-plus years away.

Well this week, the two action-movie icons sat down with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about their unique 20-plus-year-long friendship — then proceed to positively shower each other with compliments! It was delightful:


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“We’ve been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship,” Carrie-Anne said. “Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again.”


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

“He has a masterful understanding of action,” she continued. “I’ve watched him grow in the last 20 years. I’m in awe of it.”


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“But you’ve got a flavor,” Keanu added. “It’s Trinity! It’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavor!”


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

“All the fierceness and mind, [the] focus, [the] commitment is there in the gestures,” he continued. “Untamed and wild and controlled.”

Keanu also discussed the content of the film — and what made him say “yes” to coming back for a fourth installment — revealing that The Matrix Resurrections will further dive into Trinity and Neo’s love story:


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

“We had filmmakers who you wanted to say yes to,” he said. “[We had] material that you wanted to commit to, to give everything that you could to.”


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Not that it needed it, but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo,” he added. “It was one of those phone calls where even though you’re at home, you stand up.”

So, there ya have it! We cannot wait to see this powerful pair back in action when The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22!


© Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Everything To Know About His 2 Brothers –...

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Doesn’t Know What Hawkeye...

Nicholas Braun Takes His Mom To A NY...

Britney Spears’ Birthday Tribute From Kate & Oliver...

Doja Cat Rocks Bikini Top For Jingle Ball...

Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland’s Style

50 Cent Apologizes To Madonna Over Photo Comments...

Julian Morris Comes Out With 18th Anniversary Post

Zendaya Fears Tom Holland Will Choke in Spider-Man...

Cardi B Rocks Mini Crystal Dress For Playboy...

Leave a Comment