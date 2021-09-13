Kazakhstan Hikes Key Rate After President Weighs in on Inflation

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Kazakhstan’s central bank delivered its second interest-rate hike in a row, less than two weeks after the president of Central Asia’s largest energy producer ordered policy makers to rein in inflation.

“Subsequent key rate decisions will depend on how effectively the government’s anti-inflationary measures are implemented,” the National Bank said in a statement accompanying the decision to lift the key rate by 25 basis points to 9.50%.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used his Sept. 1 state-of-the-nation address to slam the central bank for letting the pace of price growth run out of hand, and followed up with a second warning days later. Responding to the speech, central bank Governor Yerbolat Dossayev said he’ll take the steps needed to curb inflation to the central bank’s target of between 4% and 6% next year.