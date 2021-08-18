Kazakhstan forecasts 2021 grain crop at 15.3 million tonnes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

NUR-SULTAN — Kazakhstan expects to harvest

15.3 million tonnes of grain this year, acting Agriculture

Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on

Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing

by Christian Schmollinger)

