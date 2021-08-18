Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NUR-SULTAN — Kazakhstan expects to harvest
15.3 million tonnes of grain this year, acting Agriculture
Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)