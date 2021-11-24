Kayla Sessler Gets An Abortion — Recap – Hollywood Life

Just days after learning she was pregnant with her third child, Kayla Sessler made the tough decision to get an abortion during the Nov. 23 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

The season finale of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant was pretty emotional, as Kayla Sessler was forced to make a really tough decision. After finding out she was pregnant with her third child, she decided to get an abortion. Not only was it a bad time for her and Luke to be adding to their brood — they’re still dealing with various incidents of cheating — but Kayla and Luke both felt like it would be “impossible” to raise three kids and achieve their goals at the same time.

It also didn’t help that Luke wasn’t sure whether he was the father of the unborn baby. He suspected Kayla’s ex, Ryan, might be the father since, according to him, he and Kayla hadn’t had sex in a few months. She claims they did, but Luke was pretty adamant about their lack of intimacy as of late. And since he already didn’t trust Kayla after her random hangout with Ryan on Thanksgiving, Luke didn’t know what to think. But Kayla swore Luke was the father.

Even so, they still went through with the abortion and they both shed tears about it.

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Makel and Kayla J finally figured out a co-parenting plan once and for all (he’s moving in closer and warned her ahead of time that he’ll be living with his new girlfriend), Rachel Beaver and Noah’s relationship took an unexpected turn when he took a job in Michigan (they broke up), and Brianna Jaramillo made plans to move out and get her own place — but she didn’t have the support of her friends and family.

