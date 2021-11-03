Kayla Reveals Luke Cheated — Recap – Hollywood Life

Kayla shared some of her worries about her relationship with Luke during the Nov. 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

Luke Davis‘ mom couldn’t believe what Kayla Sessler revealed about her son during the Nov. 2 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. But before we get to that, we must share that Kayla finally got the DNA test results she was waiting for, and what she learned was that her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, is not Izaiah‘s dad. So, obviously, that means Stephan Alexander is definitely Izaiah’s dad, and Kayla felt that the news should have delighted Luke, but their issues run deeper than Izaiah’s paternity, so Luke and Kayla’s relationship still hasn’t improved — and now we know why.

Halfway through this week’s episode, Luke’s mom asked Kayla to stop by so they could chat. And after Kayla arrived, Luke’s mom asked her about their relationship and why things have been so tense between them. It was then that Kayle told Luke’s mom that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter. One or two months into Kayla’s pregnancy, Luke went out with a friend for some drinks. Kayla said she couldn’t get a hold of him until about 5am, when he said he fell asleep. However, when Kayla later logged into his Instagram account, she saw a woman had messaged Luke about that night, saying they had sex.

Kayla sits down with Noopie and shares some of her worries about her relationship with Luke. Luke’s mom is shocked by what she hears. 🤭 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/2quWEi175U — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 1, 2021

Obviously, that happened a while ago, but Kayla said she still hasn’t gotten over it. And she’s even contemplating cheating on him to get back at him. At least that’s what she told Luke’s mom with a smile on her face. Luke’s mom then tried calling him to talk about the cheating incident, but he refused to talk about it over the phone. So Kayla’s still not sure where their relationship can go from here.

Meanwhile, Kayla J and Makel attempted to put their feelings aside to come up with a co-parenting plan, but like always, they just argued a lot. Kayla J doesn’t think she’s ever wrong about anything, and she doesn’t think Makel should bring any significant other around their daughter, so he’s in a lose-lose situation.

Later, Brianna Jaramillo and Ashley’s friendship was put to the test, when Brianna sort of ditched Ashley for a hangout with her hunky new boyfriend, Briggs. Ashley doesn’t like Brianna’s new boyfriend so she doesn’t like getting ditched for him. They had a fight on Thanksgiving because of it, and things are now awkward between them.

Co-parenting between Kayla J and Makel has been rocky lately, but she’s adamant about setting boundaries for Mecca. 🤗 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/vrwz5OQW7l — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 2, 2021

Finally, Rachel Beavers‘ outlook improved after meeting a new guy. Yes, she has a new boyfriend already. And because of it, she and her mom are now getting along again. But her friend also met someone, and that friend is now moving in with the boyfriend, so Rachel was forced to move back in with her mom. Let’s just hope for Stephanie’s sake that Rachel’s new romance lasts. Otherwise, we see fireworks in their future — and not the good kind.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.