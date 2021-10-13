Kawaii Islands, an NFT Play-to-Earn Game, Set to Launch its Anticipated IDO By DailyCoin

Kawaii Islands, an NFT Play-to-Earn Game, Set to Launch its Anticipated IDO



Kawaii Islands, an NFT play-to-earn game that launched in September of this year, will be conducting an IDO via the Polkastart platform at 13:00 UTC, Tuesday (October 12, 2021) and TGE on PancakeSwap at 14:00 UTC.

The token’s initial market cap stands at around $800,000 and each $KWT is trading at $0.03 per token. Kawaii Islands aims to secure $250,000 in capital through their IDO.

Kawaii Islands, as a community, have achieved the following:

Key Funding stats:

$2.4 million in private token sale from 28 leading investors

3 NFTs sales events with over $600,000 in revenue.

Important Game stats:

10,000 daily active players

Top 7 active decentralized applications (dApps) on Binance Smart Chain: https://www.binance.org/en/leaderBoard

Over $1.2 million in total trading volume and more than $320,000 in total players earning in 10 days of Alpha game.

Social highlights:

Over 8,000 participants joined the whitelist event, we sent Polkastarter over 5,400 filtered applications.

Over 30k joined our social platforms since the IDO started

AMAs series with a total audience of 150k and counting

A vibrant and active community with over 33,800 Telegram members, 26,400 on Discord, 38,400 Twitter (NYSE:) followers and 11,000 likes on Facebook (NASDAQ:).

500k website visits in a week

Mr. Minh Do, CEO of Kawaii Islands and IMBA studio, stated:

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the supporters of the project. Since day one, we’ve been continually in the good graces of many wonderful investors, partners, and our thriving community. We are really looking forward to the journey ahead and further developments of the Kawaii Islands project to provide the best NFT gaming experience for our community.”

While commenting on Polkastarter, Minh Do remarked:

“We cannot endorse Polkastarter highly enough! Other than being one of the greatest launchpads for blockchain projects, the team behind Polkastarter also provides us with their invaluable knowledge and extensive connection in the field. Not to mention the secure, decentralized environment that ensures the safety of funds.”

Kawaii Islands recently acquired $2.4 million in capital via a private token sale for its anime play-to-earn Metaverse initiative. The goal and business model of the Kawaii island project has managed to gain the attention of well-known investors. The team behind the play-to-earn game secured millions of dollars through a private tokens sale round that was led by MapleBlock and Signum.

Other investors reportedly include DFG, JSquare, AU21, Rikkei Capital, SL2, Chainboost, Polygon, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, KardiaChain, Polkastarter, etc.

The anime metaverse developed by Kawaii Islands aims to put the player in full control. Creativity may run wild via the crafting, decorating, styling, and social networking aspects. Those with artistic and story-telling ability may establish a Web 3.0 economy within the game under a “create-to-earn” model. Notably, this marks the very first time that a blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT)-powered play-to-earn game is offering this type of functionality on such a big scale.

An Alpha version of Kawaii islands launched last month, enabling players to explore this anime metaverse and customize the overall gaming experience to their preference.

All in-game achievements and accomplishments may earn players tokens, which may be used to buy assets in the game itself.

The game’s roadmap includes several milestones, such as NFT farming, KWT staking, seasonal events, renting, and the launch of one’s online business on-chain. Kawaii Islands welcomes everyone who is interested in exploring a customizable anime metaverse filled with engaging social activities.

Continue reading on DailyCoin