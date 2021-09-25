Kawaii Island To Launch Its Anime Play-to-Earn Metaverse in September By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
  • Kawaii Island raises $2.4 million in private token sale.
  • The platform’s NFT-based blockchain will debut this September.
  • Kawaii Island will go live this month with an Alpha version.

Blockchain technology has transformed the gaming space. With the play-to-earn faction seeing an overwhelming boom with a new generation of blockchain games, Kawaii Island is all set to get the ball rolling. The NFT-based blockchain game will unveil its products to the world in September 2021. This comes days after it raised $2.4 million in a private token sale round for its anime play-to-earn metaverse.

In detail, the anime metaverse puts players in full control and can utilize their creativity. Players with artistic and story-telling skills will be able to create an ecosystem within the game using the “create-to-earn” model. Notably, for the first time, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game introduces such functionality on a large scale.

Going back, the NFTs brought in a total of $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 according t…

