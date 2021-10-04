Kava Labs Launches $185M Kava Ecosystem Ignition Fund By CoinQuora

- Kava Labs announced the launch of a $185 million Kava ecosystem ignition fund.
- The fund will let Kava Ecosystem integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.
After the successful launch of the Kava platform two years ago, Kava is boarding on the next phase of growth with the launch of the Kava Ecosystem.
On October 4, Kava Labs announced the launch of a $185 million Kava ecosystem ignition fund. The team disclosed the news in a series of tweets before sharing the link to their medium blog.
