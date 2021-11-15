Kava Announces The Loan Wars: $150K IBC Testnet Competition

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), will be hosting an 11-day testnet competition to prepare for the launch of Kava 9 and IBC.

In preparation for the launch of the Kava 9 mainnet upgrade, which includes the integration of Cosmos’ Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), Kava is hosting The Loan Wars, a testnet competition with $150K in prizes up for grabs.

The event will run from 17:00 PST December 15th to 17:00 PST December 26th. Contestants will be tasked with earning and claiming rewards using the Mint, Lend, and Swap protocols on Kava. Contestants will be provided with native Kava assets and a mixture of IBC assets, and will need to use IBC to transfer the assets between zones. The IBC assets available for the event will be $ATOM, $LUNA, $OSMO, and $AKT.