Kava 8 Mainnet Launch Is Close, Will Kava Hit $15? By CoinQuora

- Kava 8 mainnet launch is less than two days away.
- Users on the platform will soon enjoy multiple new features.
- The price of KAVA could surge during this time.
There are only less than two days for the Kava platform’s latest launch. Users are staying tuned to see the launch of the Kava 8 mainnet. The platform promises a very exciting launch saying that it is the most feature-packed launch so far.
ONLY 48 hours left until Kava 8 mainnet launch.
Get ready for the most feature-packed launch to date! pic.twitter.com/wqGyEc0XhW
— The Kava Platform (@kava_labs) August 28, 2021
Kava started in 2018. The cross-chain DeFi lending platform
