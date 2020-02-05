Katy Perry's appointment in the British Asian Trust is called & # 39; colonized mentality & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a11% %MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a12%

Wenn

The appointment of the success creator of & # 39; Fireworks & # 39; As an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, it has provoked debates on the Internet because she is neither British nor Asian.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry he faces a violent reaction to acting as a "white savior" after his appointment as ambassador for the British Asian Trust.

Prince Charles, who met with the pop star at a Trust meeting in Mumbai, India, in November 2019, announced his appointment to help the organization in its fight against child trafficking and slavery, on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

%MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a13% %MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a14%

However, some British Asians are not happy with the appointment, complaining that she is acting as a "white savior" and is not British or Asian.

%MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a15% %MINIFYHTML2bc078599e18db7b7e6ce8ef9915785a16%

Journalist Jasmine Dotiwala tweeted: "The most famous British Asian I know called me and said & # 39; WTF, can we not even receive an invitation to a British Asian event and then receive a white American? … is he mentalized again. #whiteSavior & # 39; Me. Uh huh. GTFOH (get the shit out of here). "

Another added: "This makes no sense. Why couldn't they find an Asian or simply Asian Asian person is beyond me!"

However, others defended the star for using his profile to help those in need, such as fellow ambassador, BBC DJ Nihal Arthanayake, who hosted the announcement event.

He tweeted: "Last night I asked @katyperry on stage in a question and answer session how people had told me that being an ambassador was a bit & # 39; random & # 39; she replied that she is passionate about fighting the suffering of children and that you can do something about it. It's amazing that she uses her platform. "

"I hope those children who have been saved from slavery in India are equally outraged when they discover that a white person has helped raise the money that secured their freedom. (Are you starting to see how ridiculous this is?")