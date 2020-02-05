Katy Perry will raise awareness about child trafficking as a trusted British ambassador to Asia

%MINIFYHTML90d6384c7ae63055570ab846f4e4d5a211% %MINIFYHTML90d6384c7ae63055570ab846f4e4d5a212%

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the singer & # 39; Rise & # 39; as ambassador of the Child Protection Fund of the British Asian Trust months after meeting her in Mumbai, India.

Katy Perry He has been appointed ambassador of the British Asian Trust to help officials raise awareness about child trafficking.

Prince Charles, who met with the pop star at a Trust meeting in Mumbai, India, in November (2019), announced the appointment on Tuesday, February 4.

The 35-year-old goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Organization, UNICEF, says: "I was impressed by his strong plan that will aim to reduce child trafficking by half. That's why I feel especially honored to be appointed ambassador to the British Asian Trust Child Protection Fund, and to help clarify my light on the work of the British Asian Trust in South Asia, and to be part of the search for solutions for trafficking children's ".

The appointment will be made official at the next annual dinner of the Trust at the Banqueting House in London.