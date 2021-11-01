Katy Perry Wears COVID Vaccine Halloween Costume In 2021 – Hollywood Life

The coronavirus is still very much real, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reminded fans of that with their 2021 Halloween costumes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rocked a very on-theme Halloween costume for 2021. In their continued efforts to get people vaccinated, Orlando dressed as a doctor, while Katy wore a COVID-19 vaccine costume. The body of her costume was a shot tube with a needle sticking out of the top. Orlando was a handsome doctor in a pair of blue scrubs, along with a white lab coat. He also wore a surgical cap and mask and hat a stethoscope around his neck.

“Stay safe guys,” Katy captioned a series of photos from her Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Orlando wrote, “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” as a reference to Katy’s first hit single “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy normally wears goofy costumes, rather than going the sexy route, but this year, her ensemble had an important message behind it, as well. The push to get people vaccinated continues, and Katy is doing her part to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Ahead of Halloween, Katy celebrated her 37th birthday on Oct. 25. She and Orlando celebrated by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent a few days soaking up the sun with their friends. Katy looked incredible in a number of swimsuits on the vacation.

For the most part, the past year has been about baby Daisy Dove for Katy and Orlando. The couple welcomed their little girl in August 2020 and have been soaking up as much time with her as they can. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando has a ten-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they were originally supposed to tie the knot in 2020, they postponed their nuptials amidst the coronavirus. The two have not confirmed when their new wedding date is or if they have specific plans to get married at this point. For now, they seem to be doing just fine, even without the title of husband and wife!