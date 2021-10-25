Katy Perry Shares Motherhood Jokes About Vomit & Boobs On ‘Ellen’ – Hollywood Life

The singer candidly opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom while guest hosting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Oct. 25.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that Katy Perry is loving motherhood. The 37-year-old beauty cheekily discussed the similarities between motherhood and being a pop star while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Roar singer co-parents with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, 44. The A-listers welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom, their first child together,1 , in August 2020. In one of the montages, the mother-of-one shared that she had been on the show 11 times and sweetly shared the many joys of motherhood. “So proud to be her mother, it’s an experience unlike any other,” the singer shares before sharing how the two experiences, motherhood and being a pop star are oddly similar.

“Now that I’m a mom, my life is actually kinda totally different. And yet I realized it’s kinda similar to being a pop star: You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor,” Katy jokingly shares, “and your boobs are always out.”

All jokes aside parenting suits them well and the couple is enjoying every moment of it. On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Carnival Row actor shared a cute pic, along with a video, of him decorating their daughter’s nursery. In the sweet pic, the shirtless hunk was painting daisies on a yellow-backed wall whereas the second slide is a short clip showing the work in progress. In the 15-second clip, Orlando appears to be in the middle of assembling a piece of furniture for his baby girl and is truly giving it his all. A voice off-screen can be heard saying, “Dad of the Year,” which we can only assume stems from his supportive fiancée Katy.

The doting couple have had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016 but got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. Their relationship is stronger than ever and they support each other whenever possible. At Variety‘s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept.30, the singer couldn’t help, but speak highly of her partner.

“A man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world,” Katy said about her husband-to-be. “Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father and example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove.”

“To my Daisy, a future powerful woman,” she continued. “I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.”