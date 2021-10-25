Katy Perry Rocks Pink Outfit & Covers The Beatles For Gap Holiday Ad – Hollywood Life

The ‘American Idol’ judge debuted a mellow version of the classic Beatles song ‘All You Need Is Love’ for her all new Gap ad.

“Love is all you need” is the perfect message for the holiday season! Katy Perry released a cover of The Beatles song, as she stars in the all new ad for Gap’s holiday line. The 37-year-old delivered an acoustic version of the song, which is available to stream, as she starred in the ad, which features her singing the song, as she goes through a day from waking up, working out, putting on makeup, and going to a photoshoot, where she debuted the festive outfit!

Katy’s outfits throughout the short ad were presumably all Gap clothes, with one of the most obvious ones being a gray Gap hoodie under a denim jacket, as she headed to her car, but her most exciting look in the commercial was when she wore a pink turtleneck sweater, with a matching sweatpants and beanie, plus a striped scarf, as she strummed a white acoustic guitar as snow fell.

In the caption, Katy celebrated how far she’s come in her career leading to her starring in the ad. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a [Mark Romanek]-directed holiday campaign,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreams do come true.” Katy also noted that for every stream that her “All You Need Is Love” cover gets on Spotify, Gap will donate $1 to the non-profit Baby2Baby, which “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.” This isn’t the first time that Katy’s covered The Beatles. In the past, Katy’s performed renditions of other classics like “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday.” Katy also appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Paul McCartney back in 2013.

Katy looked plenty cozy in the pink ensemble in the ad. She also wore a gorgeous pink outfit, while she was out with Friends (literally) on October 23. She and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were spotted grabbing dinner with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox at Hollywood’s Sunset Towers.