Katy Perry Rocks Leather Dress With Orlando Bloom At Oscars Museum – Hollywood Life

Katy Perry stunned in a black leather dress while posing on the red carpet with Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on September 25. The singer looked glamorous in a black latex dress with a peplum waist lined with yellow detailing. She was serving early 2010s vibes in a raven wig, and paired the look with black stiletto pumps, silver studded earrings, and delicate rings.

Meanwhile, her beau cut an equally stylish figure in a velvet tuxedo with a bow tie, as he wrapped his arm around Katy. Other stars who attended the high-profile gala included Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Laura Dern, Anna Kendrick, Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Cher, and Queen Latifah. While the A-listers got a peek at what’s on display inside, members of the public will be able to visit starting on September 30.

The outing for the new parents came a few weeks after Katy was spotted celebrating her daughter Daisy Dove‘s first birthday. Katy was on solo parenting duty when the adorable tot celebrated her big day on August 27, and she took her out to the Santa Barbara Natural History museum in celebration! The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress opted for a floral, sleeveless maxi dress, while her daughter looked adorable in a pink and white onesie and a matching white bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Orlando celebrated Daisy’s birthday from afar with a sweet tribute on Instagram! “The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child,” the actor wrote on his IG story on Aug. 28, also sharing a photo of a flower arrangement that made a “1.” As fans would know, the actor also co-parents his son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

However, the pair have maintained a great relationship! Miranda appeared on Candace Parker’s podcast Moments With Candace Parker on Aug. 17 and gushed about her friendship with Katy. “We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together,” Miranda said of Orlando’s fiance. “I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.” The Australian supermodel and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were married from 2010 to 2013.