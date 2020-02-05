Katy Keene arrives in Riverdale on her first look at Crossover

Veronica Lodge goes to New York, just in time for a nice little crossing.
Tonight RiverdaleVeronica (Camila Mendes) spends time with her old friend, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who turns out to be the starting star of the new Riverdale Spinoff will premiere tomorrow. ME! News has its first look at its meeting, where they remember the old times a bit and chat a little about the future.
Katy's first question is one of the many we have been asking throughout the season, regarding how Riverdale: the university edition it will even work. If Veronica enters Barnard College in New York, Archie (KJ Apa) Move there with her, Katy wonders.
Veronica thinks maybe not, since Riverdale might not survive without him. But BettyLili reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) they are working long distance, so maybe she and Archie can do it too!
Veronica asks Katy about her boxing boyfriend, K.O., with whom she has just started dating right now.
"We are a real thing now!" Katy says. "He is the best."
Veronica remembers when Katy and K.O. first he took his quinceañera and K.O. They were super sweaty, but all Katy remembers is that the Jonas Brothers acted.
In Katy Keene, which is established five years before RiverdaleKaty and K.O. (played by Zane Holtz) have been together for a while, and we will see him in the pilot along with many other friends of Katy. Those friends include the drag artist Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Pepper Smith girl (Julia Chan) and, of course, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh murray) The program follows them all as they pursue their dreams in New York while no one tries to kill anyone (unlike Riverdale)
Tonight's episode of Riverdale he also finds Jughead and Bret (Sean Depner) in his poorly advised duel, while Archie and his uncle continue to get into trouble and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find an opportunity to take revenge on the evil Nick St. Clair (Graham phillips)
It airs at 8 p.m. in The CW. Katy Keene opens tomorrow at 8 p.m. in The CW.