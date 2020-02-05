Katy Keene arrives in Riverdale on her first look at Crossover

Veronica Lodge goes to New York, just in time for a nice little crossing.

Tonight RiverdaleVeronica (Camila Mendes) spends time with her old friend, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who turns out to be the starting star of the new Riverdale Spinoff will premiere tomorrow. ME! News has its first look at its meeting, where they remember the old times a bit and chat a little about the future.

Katy's first question is one of the many we have been asking throughout the season, regarding how Riverdale: the university edition it will even work. If Veronica enters Barnard College in New York, Archie (KJ Apa) Move there with her, Katy wonders.

Veronica thinks maybe not, since Riverdale might not survive without him. But BettyLili reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) they are working long distance, so maybe she and Archie can do it too!