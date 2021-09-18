Katie Holmes Wears Semi-Sheer Shirt In NYC — Photos – Hollywood Life

The ‘Batman Begins’ actress kept her outfit pretty casual, as she went for a peaceful stroll with her pup.

Comfort’s most important! Katie Holmes rocked a pretty simple look while running around with her dog in New York City on Friday September 17. The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum sported a white top over a pair of light blue jeans, as she headed to her car. She also sported a light, tan-colored face mask, and comfy-looking pair of white New Balance sneakers. She also carried a large black-and-white patterned bag, as she stepped out.

In another photo, Katie had thrown a light-brown coat on over the semi-sheer top, as she carried her tiny brown Chihuahua, named Honey, whom she takes care of with her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, via DailyMail. Katie has two dogs, who her daughter helps her out with plenty!

Whether it’s a casual look or a gorgeous outfit, Katie can really rock just about anything! The Jack and Jill actress showed off plenty of amazing looks during New York Fashion Week, like the sexy black, cutout dress that she rocked underneath a long button down shirt at the opening of Swiss luxury watch company Vacheron Constantin’s new store in New York on September 8. She also looked absolutely dazzling in an all-black, glittering, patterned pantsuit at Christian Siriano’s fashion show for NYFW to debut his newest collection.

Even though she’s rocked the fabulous outfits at the high-fashion events, Katie also looks great when she wears more plain and casual clothes, like when she’s out and about and running errands with Suri. The mother-daughter duo were seen taking a walk through the Big Apple in the middle of August, and Katie rocked a casual, summer look, with a white t-shirt and matching capris, with sandals, while her teen daughter sported a pair of maroon shorts and a gray crop top. Katie can also blend chic and comfortable-looking clothes with ease. Over the summer, the actress was photographed out with a friend in a high-waisted, flwoing white skirt, which she paired perfectly with a blue-and-white-striped open-shouldered top for maximum hot weather vibes!