Katie Couric Ashleigh Banfield Book

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Was not expecting this from Katie…

Table of Contents

Ok, I’m sure you know Katie Couric — the iconic TODAY Show host known for her interviewing skills and professionalism.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Well, in the renowned journalist’s new book Going There, Katie lambasts a bunch of well-known celebrities, according to the DailyMail, who obtained a copy of the manuscript.

We’ll break down what she said about each celebrity.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

First, she wrote about Ashleigh Banfield, who, at the time, was an up-and-coming journalist hoping to get mentorship from Katie. Katie said she was threatened by Ashleigh because there’s always “someone younger and cuter around the corner.”


Lars Niki / Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

“For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing. I’d heard her father was telling anyone who’d listen that she was going to replace me. In that environment, mentorship sometimes feels like self-sabotage.”


Manny Carabel / Getty Images

She then wrote about Martha Stewart, recalling a time Katie joked about her at an award show and Martha didn’t find it funny. “[It took] some healthy humbling (prison will do that) to develop a sense of humor.”


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Katie also wrote in the book that when she met Prince Harry years ago when she met Prince Harry years ago at a polo match in Brazil he reeked of “booze and cigarettes,” and the smell “oozed from every pore.”


Ndz / GC Images / Getty Images

As for Matt Lauer, Katie wrote that she had actually “heard the whispers” about her friend and colleague early in her career.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

NBC fired Lauer after a colleague accused Matt of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” After an investigation, NBC stated that Matt violated several standards and policies. Also, Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill alleges that Lauer raped an NBC colleague.

So far, the only person who has responded to Katie is Ashleigh, who’s now an on-air host for NewsNation. She dedicated a 5-minute segment to replying to Katie’s comments, where she said she still loves and admires Katie.

Katie Couric, has written a memoir. It’s called Going There and is due to come out next month. But before it does, Ashleigh Banfield sets the record straight on whether Couric really did give her, “the cold shoulder.”


Twitter: @BanfieldonNN

However, Ashleigh said, “I have never found that policy of helping other women has ever come back to bite me — ever.”

If you want to read more about Katie’s career and encounters with celebs, you can buy Going There, which hits stands Oct. 26.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR