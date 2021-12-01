Kathy Hilton Says Daughter Paris Will ‘Probably’ Get Pregnant Soon – Hollywood Life

Kathy Hilton revealed her favorite thing about her daughter Paris Hilton’s memorable wedding earlier this month and gave us some insight on what her future could include, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Kathy Hilton, 62, thinks Paris Hilton, 40, could become a mother in less than a year after attending her daughter’s dream wedding. The doting mother said she thinks the socialite, who married Carter Reum, , on Nov. 11, will get pregnant “as soon as possible” now that she’s exchanged vows. “Probably within the next six months. I mean, as soon as it’s possible!” Kathy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when we asked her when she thinks Paris will be expecting during her appearance at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Kathy also revealed what the highlight of Paris and Carter’s star-studded wedding was for her. “Believe it or not, yes, seeing her walk down the aisle, but I also want to say that the carnival, which I was not looking forward to, I just figured I have to go…it was so much fun,” she said. “Yeah. It was great. Amazing.”

Paris’ younger sister and Kathy’s other daughter Nicky Hilton, 38, was also at the event with her mom and agreed that the carnival was the highlight of the special weekend, which included three different celebrations. “I would definitely say the carnival to just to have the Santa Monica Pier shut down,” she shared. “I love carnival food and hot dog on a stick.”

Kathy and Nicky were just two of many guests at Paris and Carter’s wedding who seemed to have a blast. Other famous faces at the fun celebrations included her aunt Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Nicole Richie, and more. They were all seen in epic photos from the three-night festivities and it truly looked like something wonderful to remember!

Before Paris and Carter got married, there were already rumors that she was pregnant with her first child and it led to many headlines across several media platforms. She took to social media, however, to reveal that the rumors were false and explained she’d be the one to announce it when it does happen.

“I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote in a tweet. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have. I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”