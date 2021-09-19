Kathryn Hahn Emmys Red Carpet Look Features Giant Belt

And yet, friend, I cannot explain why I lost my fucking mind at Kathryn’s outfit when she walked the red carpet.
Specifically, the belt. WHY IS THE BELT SO LARGE? What secrets does it hold?
Is this a sign that chunky belts are about to return to the red carpet en masse like it’s the ’00s? Because I would appreciate a warning, if so.
Oh yeah, actual fashion facts: The jumpsuit (yes, it’s a jumpsuit) is by Lanvin. Do with this information what you will.
Obviously, she looks wonderful. She could wear my recycling bin and I’d be like, “Ooooo Kathryn Hahn, great look!”
Good luck to Kathryn (and her massive belt) tonight!
