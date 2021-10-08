Kate Upton’s Blue Lingerie In Sexy Photo – Hollywood Life

Kate Upton showed off her incredible figure in a sexy two-piece blue lingerie set in a sultry new photo.

Can Kate Upton get any sexier? The 29-year-old model looked absolutely fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a blue lace Yamamay lingerie set. Kate wore the plunging V-neck Triangle Lace Bralette without underwires and paired it with the matching high-waisted sheer Brazillian Briefs. Her toned abs and ample cleavage were on display while she chose to go makeup-free.

Kate posted the photo with the caption, “Feeling strong, sexy and comfy in my @yamamayofficial. Happy 20th anniversary! #AuguriYamamay #20YearsofDreams” Aside from the photo she posted, she also shared a video to her Instagram stories rocking the same set. In the video, she said, “Happy birthday Yamamay, whose been celebrating women for 20 years,” while smiling from ear to ear at the camera.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate, it’s that she’s always showing off her body in sexy photos on Instagram. Just the other day, she posted a photo of herself lounging in the ocean while rocking a metallic gold swimsuit.

When Kate isn’t stripping down to lingerie and bikinis, the mother-of-one is usually dressed down to hang out with her adorable daughter, Genevieve, 3, who she shares with her husband, Justin Verlander.

The happy family was just out in Aspen when Kate opted to wear a double-denim ensemble featuring light-wash skinny jeans and a matching button-down chambray shirt. She accessorized with a pair of Nike Air Max Sean Wotherspoon Sneakers and Le Specs X Adam Selma the Last Lolita Sunglasses.