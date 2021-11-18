Kate Middleton’s Green Sequin Gown At Royal Variety Performance: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore an emerald green sequin gown to The Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18.

Kate Middleton, 39, absolutely stole the show at The Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 18, when she wore a stunning sequin dress. The long-sleeve fitted gown was by her favorite British designer, Jenny Packham, and it hugged her frame perfectly.

The long-sleeve gown featured a high-neck that was covered in jewels and gems and dramatic shoulder pads. Cinched around her tiny waist was a belt made out of jewels, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a slinky sequin skirt with a bit of a train that trailed behind her.

Kate accessorized her dazzling ensemble with a pair of gold Missoma Zehnu Earrings and a tiny green box clutch. As for her hair, she ditched her natural blowout for extravagant and voluminous curls that were swept to one side of her face.

In true royal recycler fashion, Kate first wore this exact dress during the royal tour of Pakistan back in 2019. Back then, she wore the gorgeous gown with a pair of metallic silver heels and a thin green scarf that was trimmed with beaded tassels.

Kate loves to wear sequins on a big night out and just recently she rocked the sparkly fabric yet again, when she attended the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London.

She opted to wear a gold sequin gown that was custom made by Jenny Packham and featured a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodice, long-sleeves, and a long cape that flowed behind her. She accessorized the dress with metallic gold Aquazzura Fenix Pumps and a pair of Onitaa Earrings.