Kate McKinnon’s Best “Saturday Night Live” Characters



NBC / Via youtube.com



After the rise of the worldwide pandemic, Kate brought out this breakout character on Weekend Update once SNL returned to Studio 8H. Repeatedly saying the phrase, “we know dis,” this eccentric doctor shares her knowledge of COVID until she starts laughing uncontrollably and Colin Jost has to ask if Kate is okay. She then completely breaks characters and talks about how stressed she is, capturing everyone’s anxieties about the current state of the world. While we don’t know what the future holds, we do know dis: this character is always hilarious.