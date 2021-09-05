Kate Hudson Wears Black Dress With Cutouts At Venice Film Festival – Hollywood Life

Kate Hudson looked drop dead gorgeous in this ultra revealing dress as she headed to the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala on Sept. 4.

Kate Hudson, 42, pulled off this super racy look in Italy. The Almost Famous actress sported a sexy black gown with a high slit and plenty of cutouts as she headed to the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala, which was held in celebration of the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4.

The Mônot dress (designed by Eli Mizrahi) featured a cross style front that resembled an on-trend bikini top, along with a similar criss cross pattern going up towards her neck. She looked flawless as she posed in a water taxi for the photo, showing off her glowing skin and nude lip. Kate added a pop of color with a red manicure, accessorizing with a pretty diamond bracelet on her left wrist. Notably, she also looked so much like her stunning mother Goldie Hawn, 75, in the snap.

She captioned the look, which was styled by Sophie Lopez, with an iconic Coco Chanel quote. “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” the quote from the late legendary designer read. Kate then cheekily added, “I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi #veniceitaly,” with several lip emojis.

Several of her famous gal pals couldn’t get enough of the seductive dress, showing plenty of love in the comments. “KAte!!!!!!!!!!!’ What the actual. U look stunning,” Ashley Benson wrote. “Whooooaaaa,” Katie Couric responded, while Sara Foster simply added, “Okkkkkkkkkk,” with a trio of fire emojis (Vanessa Bryant also left several).

Kate — who is mom to Ryder, 17, Bingham, 10, and Rani Rose, 2 — regularly posts about her fitness and health routines to social media. “My workout mantra is ‘Break a sweat every day.’ Even if it’s just for 20 minutes. I’m very disciplined about that,” she said earlier this year via IG. Back in July, she also shared a video of an at-home routine on a mat, which showed her working on her core and leg muscles. “I love when it’s over! Getting stronger and tighter with movements but it never gets EASIER! We keep going!,” she wrote.