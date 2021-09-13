Kate Hudson Engaged To BF Danny Fujikawa –See Ring Pic – Hollywood Life

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring.

Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.

Kate also wore a white hoodie and had her long blonde locks with sunglasses over her head in the epic snapshot and Danny wore a purple T-shirt and tan baseball cap. “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” the caption for the photo read.

Kate and Danny’s engagement comes four years after they first started dating. The lovebirds started their romantic relationship in 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

This story is still developing…