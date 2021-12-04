Kate Hudson & Daughter Rani Rose’s Workout Video – Hollywood Life

Rani Rose crashed her mom Kate Hudson’s workout, lifting a mini weight as she exclaimed, ‘I did it!’ in an adorable new video.

Kate Hudson‘s 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose is already working on her fitness! The 42-year-old was getting in a trainer session in at home when the toddler decided to take over and show off her own weight lifting skills in the adorable video, posted on Thursday, Dec. 2 to Instagram. “She did it!!!” Kate wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags, “#startemyoung #healthypatterns #fableticscofounder #ranirose,” along with a rose and flex emoji.

Rani, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa, wore an adorable red dress and white tights for the session as she held a mini red weight. She stood next to her barefoot mom on a blue workout mat as she held the weight up in the air, exclaiming, “I did it!” Kate, as always, looked phenomenal in a fitted black leggings and a matching top from her popular Fabletics line as she held onto a dumbell.

The trainer guiding Kate could also be heard cheering on the mother-daughter duo from behind-the-camera. “Nice work,” he said at one point before counting Kate down. “Very nice…tighter all the way down. Own it, own it — and push through tight,” he also said. The Almost Famous actress was also proud of her youngest child, sweetly adding, “You did it!” after Rani’s declaration.

The video got plenty of love on social media, racking up 14.3 views. “Awe so precious with your daughter,” one fan wrote. “Love this togetherness. What a great introduction to body awareness and strength and confidence for the little one,” another said.

In addition to Rani, Kate is also mom to son Ryder Russell, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as son Bingham Hawn, 10, with ex fiancé Matt Bellamy. She’s previously talked about how her “parenting style” changed with her first daughter, who she welcomed at age 39. “It doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference…I did pretty good with the boys. But with her it’s a whole other ball game,” she said to AOL earlier this year.

“Growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do. People say, ‘Oh, your brothers must’ve really protected you.’ And I’m like, ‘They threw me right into the fire!’,” she hilariously added, referencing siblings Oliver Hudson, 45, and step-brother Boston Russell, 41. She also has siblings Zachary Hudson, 35, via her father Bill Hudson, sister Emily Hudson, 39, and younger half brother Wyatt Russell, 35, via mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell.