Kate Hudson And Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Are Engaged

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Kate Hudson is going to be a wifey!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Truth Be Told actor revealed she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have gotten engaged after four years of dating.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Hudson revealed the happy news when she shared a picture of her kissing Fujikawa on Instagram. “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” she captioned the romantic pic.

In the comments, Hudson’s future sister-in-law, Sara Foster, said she was in on the surprise.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people,” she wrote.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017 and they share their daughter, Rani, together.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Since the duo will attend the Met Gala tonight, you can bet that all eyes will be on them when they walk down the red carpet together.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for WCRF

I, for one, want to get a better look at Hudson’s ring. I’m so happy for them. Congrats, Hudson and Fujikawa!


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR