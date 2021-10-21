Kate Beckinsale Thinks Genius IQ Hindered Her Career

But did you know Kate has an IQ score of 152? The actor and her mother recently revealed that detail on The Howard Stern Show.
While that IQ score sounds like something to be proud of, Kate says it’s actually hindered her career and personal happiness.
“Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,'” she said.
When Howard remarked that he’s envious of her elevated cognitive skills, and wishes he had them himself, Kate quickly replied, “You don’t.”
“It’s no good to me,” she explained, although it is worth noting that, in addition to her accomplishments in Hollywood, Kate is Oxford educated and fluent in a second language.
As far as acting though: “I mean, it’s really not helpful in my career,” Kate said. “I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”
She didn’t elaborate on that point, but you can check out her full conversation with Howard in the video clip above.
