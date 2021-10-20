Kate Beckinsale Hospitalization Explanation

“Everything was horrible.”
Apparently, Kate sustained an injury after putting on a pair of leggings. Yup, you heard that right.
“Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room,” she admitted.
“I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad,” she continued. “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything.”
After an ambulance showed up to cart her to the hospital, however, she was in the right hands: “They sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney…I’m alright now.”
Good to know! Watch more of Beckinsale’s interview with Corden — which also includes Dave Grohl — here.
