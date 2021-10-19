Kate Beckinsale Ended Up In Hospital After Putting On Leggings – Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale said ‘it felt like a guitar string snapped’ when she was putting on a pair of leggings while filming the movie ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ in Las Vegas, in a new interview.

Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking back on a unique experience that made her end up going to the hospital, in a new interview. The actress recalled putting on a pair of leggings while in the process of filming Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas, NV last month when she heard a snapping sound followed by intense pain. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad,” she told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Oct. 18, which can be seen in the video above.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything,” she added.

She went on to explain that despite the circumstance, she struggled to be able to get to the hospital by herself so an ambulance eventually came to pick her up. “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney,” she laughed.