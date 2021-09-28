Kash Doll Tries To Prevent Her Mother From Watching Her Scene On The Debut Episode Of ‘Black Mafia Family’

Last night was the premier for 50 Cent’s new series “Black Mafia Family,” (BMF) which is a drama that follows BMF, focused on brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s upbringing and involvement in one of the most prominent drug and money laundering organization in Detroit. The highly anticipated show has a great mix of up-and-coming actors and veterans, including Detroit natives Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. & Kash Doll.

In the show, Lil Meech portrays his father, and Kash Doll stars as his love interest, Monique. In the debut episode, things got steamy between the two as they engaged in sex. Ya’ll know Detroit doesn’t play about Kash, and last night she brought the whole city out, including her family and friends, to see her on the big screen in a private viewing. Kash showed a glimpse of an interaction with her mom on Instagram as her intimate scene showed.

While laughing, she tried to cover her mother’s face, and it was pretty hilarious. Her mom was a good sport about it and wanted to know if her daughter mimicked her in the bedroom. While sitting on her mom‘s lap, her mom jokingly laughed, saying, “I’m trying to see if she got moves like her mama.” Over 217,000 people liked the post, including the father of Kash’s child Tracy T.

Even the show’s Executive Producer 50 Cent commented” LOL” on the post. Kash looked adorable in a black jumpsuit with her baby bump poking out. If you recall, just a few days before the official BMF premiere party in Atlanta, she revealed that she is expecting her first child on Instagram photos with her baby bump. In the caption, she said that she was blessed and overwhelmed with joy. Congrats Kash!

Roommates, are ya’ll tuning into BMF?

