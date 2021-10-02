Kash Doll Asks For Mommy Advice Following The Announcement Of Her First Pregnancy

Roommates, Kash Doll is living her best life these days starring in her first television role on the new Starz series “BMF” and also announcing that she is pregnant with her very first child. Like all new moms-to-be, Kash Doll is looking for some advice before her baby arrives—and she took to social media to ask for some help.

Just days after revealing that she is expecting her first child, Kash Doll naturally has many questions as a new mom, but she put her inquiries on social media in the hopes that she receives some advice before she gives birth.

Kash Doll wrote the following on Twitter, “What’s some advice you’ll give a new mom? (Only answer if you are a mom.)”

As we previously reported, she announced her pregnancy by sharing her maternity photos on Instagram. She captioned the photos, writing “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there. And today is the bmf premiere. I”m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”

While Kash Doll didn’t give too many details about her pregnancy, her boyfriend, rapper Tracy T also shared the news that he’s about to be a father on his Instagram story.

You’ll recall that she went public with her relationship with Tracy back in March by sharing a video of the two getting cozy on a boat in Miami.

