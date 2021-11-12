Kart Racing League Announces Public Sale of Governance Token By DailyCoin

Kart Racing League Announces Public Sale of Governance Token



Blue Monster Games, the gaming studio behind the non-fungible token (NFT) driven Kart Racing League, has announced the public sale of their highly anticipated $KRL governance token will start on Friday, November 12th at 2:00 PM UTC.

Kart Racing League will be amongst the first 3D NFT-based games to market this year, combining the play-to-earn and evolution features of , with the addictive game-play of titles such as Rocket League.

$KRL , the governance token behind Kart Racing League, will be available to purchase at CopperLaunch’s auction which will run from November 12th to November 15th.

Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Monster Games, Joseph Rubin, says, “We are thrilled to announce our public sale will start on Friday, November 12th. Bringing a project of this size to market is breaking a lot of ground in the NFT-gaming space and it’s going to turn a lot of heads. Giving our community the chance to directly buy into the project, and to shape their own universe, is the future of gaming.”

Blue Monster Games is focusing its efforts on the emerging play-to-earn NFT game industry, a segment that is expected to see tremendous growth.

Rubin says, “The growth of play-to-earn and NFT-driven games like Kart Racing League is something that won’t be ignored for long. Mega-game studios are still trying to get their heads around this space, whereas $KRL governance token holders have a ticket to be first in line. I’m not only excited for us as a company, but I’m also excited to see our community directly benefit as a result.”

Kart Racing League will launch on November 19th, 2021. The $KRL governance token will go on sale on Nov ember 12th and can be purchased directly on our CopperLaunch page .

For more information, and frequently asked questions, individuals can visit the Kart Racing League Medium.

