Karl-Anthony Towns Discusses How Jordyn Woods Helped Him Deal With The Loss Of His Mother (Video)

Earlier this week, Karl-Anthony Towns sat down with Taraji P. Henson on her show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” and discussed how his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, helped him when he lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID.

When speaking about his mother, Towns stated it was difficult to see her in pain, “It was difficult because as her son and someone who loves her so dearly, I just didn’t want to see her in pain so I was trying to do everything possible to make her comfortable, and get her better quicker.” Towns continued, “I was doing everything in my power. COVID causes a lot of swelling, and the swelling is what got my mom.”

Towns also went into detail about how the death of his mother changed him. “ Ever since that day I feel like the world made me a little bit colder.”

Speaking about how Jordyn understood losing a parent and how they were also friends, he stated she was aware of what he was going through losing his mother. “I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who would actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother,” he said.

Towns also stated, that his mother told him she wouldn’t leave him alone, “A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot, Towns stated, “We were best friends … When my mom passed she was like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with.’”

