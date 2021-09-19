Karen Civil, Jason Lee, Joyner Lucas & Jessie Woo Go Head To Head On Clubhouse

Whew Chile! If you haven’t been keeping up with the tea on this wonderful Saturday night, let us fill you in because it is piping hot! Karen Civil was hit with some shocking allegations over the weekend and she became the third highest trending topic on the internet after she joined a clubhouse room to address the claims.

Thousands of people tuned in to hear Karen’s side of the story after Jessie Woo alleged Karen used fraudulent practices to obtain $3 million from her and Joyner Lucas accused Karen of finessing him out of $60k! While Karen was defending herself against those claims, she also exchanged words with Jason Lee, ultimately admitting to hiring a hacker to take down his Instagram pages back in 2018.

Earlier this week, comedian and personality Jessie Woo took to social media to call out Karen Civil in an ongoing legal matter. During the Clubhouse conversation, Karen addressed their issues and said their relationship turned sour when Jessie accused her of stealing her podcast name. Karen claims she was unaware of her podcast and said that she did not take her podcast’s name.

Karen also claims that Jessie repeatedly tried to trash her name publicly, causing her to take the legal route starting off with a cease-and-desist letter. She continued to handle things legally. Jessie shared documents from their recent battle in court, and Karen said, “She didn’t win anything. For the slander they dismissed, but for the defamation, it’s continuing on. She showed you half of a document, the thing is way longer than that, and it’s going to continue on because they would not let me amend my files to add additional stuff. She did not win anything.”

Joyner Lucas set the ‘gram on fire on Saturday afternoon when he called Karen Civil out for allegedly stealing $60,000 from him, which he paid her to perform consulting services for his career. Things got heated when Joyner blasted Karen on clubhouse, claiming she wasn’t honest about where the funds were going. He also said Karen stopped answering his phone calls, and even asked him to stop “disturbing” her while she was on vacation.

In response, Karen maintained that she allotted the funds Joyner gave her to the appropriate people to help his career, and cited an instance of Joyner being late to an NBA event as the reason for him making the allegations. According to Karen, she told Joyner to arrive at the event at a specific time, to which she claims he showed up an hour later and was denied access into the event. Karen said she was on vacation at the time and was unable to take Joyner’s call.

Jason chimed in on the conversation to address an issue he had with Karen back in 2018, where he claimed Karen hired a hacker in an attempt to get his company’s Instagram page taken down. Karen admitted to doing so, and apologized to Jason for her previous actions.

