Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Unvaccinated NBA Players Should Be Disciplined

The start of the NBA is season is right around the corner as teams have already started to hold their media days. With the start of a new season, the question of which players are vaccinated has come about.

Recently, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his thoughts on the players who are not vaccinated, and said to Rolling Stone, “The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff, and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.”

He later elaborated on his thoughts about the situation when he spoke with Don Lemon on CNN. When asked if he thinks the ten percent of players that have not been vaccinated should be let go, Kareem said, “I think they should be disciplined. I don’t think that they are behaving like good teammates or good citizens. This is a war that we’re involved in. And masks and vaccines, they are the weapons that we use to fight this war.”

Don proceeded to play an interview clip of LeBron James where he was asked if he did get the vaccine after the Lakers said that everyone on their roster would be vaccinated by the start of the season.

He then asked Kareem, what would it mean if LeBron was more transparent, or encouraged others to get the vaccine. Kareem responded and said, “It would be helpful if he encouraged others to get it, but he has the right not to do that. You can’t force everyone to do what you think is correct. So people have the right not to participate in using the vaccine, but if they’re gonna do that, they should not put other people at risk because they might become contaminated.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley

