Karan Johar will launch a big birthday party for her twins, Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker, Karan Johar is prepared to celebrate the most special people of his life. His twins, Roohi and Yash turn one more year on February 7. Karan has planned a big party for Roohi, Yash and their friends, tonight.

Although the birthday is February 7, the celebrations begin today with a luxurious party full of fun for young children. The guest list includes children from city B, from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, to Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, and Shahid Kapoor's daughter and Mira Rajput, Misha and his son Zain. Lakshya of Tusshar Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaya will also attend the party. In addition to these, many other star children are expected to attend the birthday party.